Not wanting to marry, auto driver in Mathura strangles woman

Mathura, Aug 9 (PTI) An auto driver and his associate were arrested here Saturday in connection with the strangling of a woman, whose body was found near the Mant Branch Gang Canal in Raya area, police said.

The auto driver, Shakeel, has been arrested, and he has confessed to having played a role in the killing, they said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mahavan) Sanjeev Kumar Rai said that on Thursday, the body of a woman bearing injury marks on her neck was found near the canal. She was later identified as Barkha, a resident of an area under the Highway police Station. An investigation revealed that Barkha, a daily wage labourer, often travelled in the auto-rickshaw of Shakeel, and by and by the two got close. According to Shakeel, Barkha had been pressuring him to marry her for over a month, a proposal he did not wish to accept. Things got serious when she landed at his home in Sukhdev Nagar and confronted him, Rai said. Shakeel then decided to "get rid of her" and roped in his friend, Chandraveer, in his plan. On Wednesday night, Shakeel called Barkha on the pretext of marrying her.

He drove her around for some time and then strangled her with a rope at a deserted location.

The two then dumped the body near the canal, Rai said.