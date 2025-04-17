Not wanting to raise second daughter, Jalna couple kills one-month-old girl; arrested

Jalna, Apr 17 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder of a one-month-old girl with the arrest of her parents, who allegedly committed the act as they already had a daughter and did not want to raise another one.

The child's body was found in a well in Asarkheda village on April 12, Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal told reporters.

"Chandajhira police formed teams to solve the case. We were not getting initial leads, but the help of ASHA and anganwadi workers, who maintain records of births, was invaluable. Along with them, we screened 1000 newborns in 60 villages in the area," he said.

"During this search, we found that one Pooja Pawar, a resident of Wakhri Wadgaon Tanda village, had given birth to a girl who had gone missing. This raised suspicion. Moreover, the child was last seen with the couple," the SP said.

On sustained interrogation, Pooja Pawar and her husband Satish Pawar confessed to killing the child and throwing the body in a well, investigating officer inspector Samratsingh Rajput said.

"They said they already have one daughter and did not want to raise another one. They have been charged with murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he informed. PTI COR BNM