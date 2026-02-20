Noted Bengali author 'Shankar' dies at 93

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Eminent Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhay, popularly known as ‘Shankar’, died at a hospital here on Friday afternoon, family members said.

Mukhopadhay, 93, was unwell for some time, they said.

He is survived by two daughters.

Mukhopadhay, whose novels like ‘Chowringee’ captured the complexities of urban life and society, was widely regarded as one of the most popular authors in Bengali literature.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death, describing him as a towering literary figure, whose writings will continue to inspire generations. PTI SUS BSM RBT