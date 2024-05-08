Noted film director Sangeeth Sivan dies in Mumbai

Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (PTI) Noted film director and cinematographer Sangeeth Sivan passed away in Mumbai, according to film industry sources on Wednesday.He directed approximately 20 films in Malayalam and Hindi.

Yoddha, Vyuham, Gandharvam, and Nirnayam are among the Malayalam films directed by Sivan. Kya Kool Hai Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money are some of the Hindi films he directed.

He made his directorial debut with the film Vyuham in 1990.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise.