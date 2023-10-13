Noted film producer P V Gangadharan passes away

Kozhikode: Noted film producer and whole-time director of Mathrubhumi, P V Gangadharan, whose notable ventures include "Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha" and "Angaadi" died in Kozhikode on Friday morning, family sources said.

He was 80.

His end came at 6.30 am while undergoing treatment for some ailments at a private hospital here.

Gangadharan was the founder of Grihalakshmi Productions, which produced many films.

His cinematic contributions have been distinguished with national accolades, firmly etching his name in the annals of the industry.

Among the movies produced under the banner of Grihalakshmi Productions, the hits include "Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha," "Angaadi," "Ekalavyan," "Achuvinte Amma" and "Kanaakkinavu." In addition to his prolific career in film production, Gangadharan served as the Vice-President of Federation of International Film Producers Associations, a prominent global association of film producers.

He also served as chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

P V Chandran, the Managing Editor of Mathrubhumi, is the elder brother of the late P V Gangadharan.

Gangadharan is survived by his wife and three children.