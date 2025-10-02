Noted folk artist Gopinath Swain dies at 107 years

Berhampur, Oct 2 (PTI) Noted singer of 'Krishna Leela', a popular folk dance of Odisha and Padma Shri awardee Gopinath Swain died on Thursday in Odisha's Ganjam district, family sources said.

He was 107 years old.

Swain died at his home in Gobindpur. He was suffering from old-age-related ailments, they said.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2024 and the Sangeet Natak Academy award in 2023.

Swain, well known as Guru (master) in the locality, as he had trained several of his students about the Krishna Leela.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, state Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and several political leaders and artists expressed grief at Swain's death.

With the death of Swain, Odisha has lost a noted folk artist, said the chief minister.

Born in 1918, Swain started learning Krishna Leela at the age of 10 from his father's elder brother. Initially, he was singing classical songs and playing the role of Krishna. With age, he played some other roles in the folk art and then became the main singer-cum-director of the folk dance.

Swain established an Akhada (traditional dance school) in the village where he imparted training to several young people in the rural areas.

Despite his old age, he used to go to Akhada and practice the songs regularly with traditional instrumental music, said Amit Swain, his grandson.

Jena, Ganjam collector Keerthi Vassan V, SP Ganjam Subhendu Patra and several others visited Swain's house to pay homage to the departed artist.