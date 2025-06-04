Noted gynecologist Shobha Chakraborty no more

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Eminent gynecologist Dr Shobha Chakraborty died in Ranchi on Wednesday, an IMA official said.

She was 85, and suffering from age-related ailments, he said.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled her death.

"The news of the demise of renowned gynecologist Dr Shobha Chakraborty is extremely sad. Her valuable contribution to the medical world will always be remembered. Her departure is an irreparable loss to the society. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gangwar said on X.

In another post on X, Soren said: "I received the sad news of the demise of Jharkhand's renowned gynecologist Dr Shobha Chakraborty. Dr Chakraborty had dedicated her entire life to the service of women's health. Her departure is an irreparable loss for the medical world." PTI NAM RBT