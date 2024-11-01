Noted Kanpur businessman, wife, maid choke to death in house fire on Diwali

Kanpur, Nov 1 (PTI) A prominent businessman, his wife and their domestic help died allegedly of suffocation inside their house here following a fire that broke out from a 'diya' early Friday, police said.

The couple had installed an electronic lock on their bedroom door but as the blaze erupted, they failed to enter the correct unlocking code in panic and remained trapped, a senior officer said.

Sanjay Shyam Dasani (49), his wife Kanika (45) and their domestic help Chhavi Chauhan (24), a resident of the city's Pandu Nagar area, died in the fire.

Dasani, a prominent local businessman, owned a biscuit company Ambaji Foods and was involved in other business ventures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Kanpur) Dinesh Tripathi said the fire began around 3 am, after the family performed late night prayers, leaving the lamp burning in the temple, made of wood.

"Dasani, his wife and their maid had all retired to their bedrooms on the first floor of their three-storey house and were asleep when the fire spread rapidly through the house," the officer said.

"When local officials, including fire brigade, were alerted, they reached the spot and the trio was rushed to the Regency Hospital where they were declared dead by doctors" he said.

DCP Tripathi said the couple apparently tried opening their bedroom door but were unable to do so due to an electronic lock.

In the midst of the emergency, they might have struggled to enter the correct code on the lock panel, he said.

Around 4 am, their son Harsh Dasani returned home after Diwali celebrations with friends and discovered the house filled with thick smoke and flames, according to the police.

He immediately alerted neighbours, who then contacted the police and fire department.

The DCP said the bodies were sent to the mortuary for autopsy, which is expected to be performed on Friday evening.

Further legal proceedings are ongoing as the police are probing the circumstances surrounding the fire, he added. PTI COR KIS RPA