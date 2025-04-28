Noted Malayalam rapper Vedan arrested after ganja seized from his flat

Kochi, Apr 28 (PTI) Popular Malayalam rapper and songwriter Vedan and eight others were arrested after ganja was seized from his flat in Tripunithura here on Monday, police said.

Hailing from neighbouring Thrissur district, the musician's original name was Hirandas Murali.

Based on a tip-off, Hill Palace police carried out a search at the apartment where nine people, including the singer, were present.

A police officer said six grams of ganja were seized from the apartment during the raid.

"It is a place where Vedan and his colleagues used to come to practice. During the interrogation, he admitted that he consumed ganja," the officer told reporters.

Besides the drugs, their mobile phone and around Rs 9.50 lakh were also seized from them.

The cash was said to be received as remuneration for their music show, he said.

Their arrests were recorded, and they would undergo health examinations and other procedures soon, according to the police.

The arrested individuals would be released on station bail later. A probe will be launched to investigate the source of the seized contraband, police added.

Interestingly, the musician, who has a huge fan following, especially among youngsters, used to campaign against the drug menace during his music shows.

The incident happened a day after three persons, including noted Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, known for several notable movies, were arrested by Excise with hybrid ganja from a flat in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

A total of 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja were seized from them, and the trio were released on station bail later.

Recently, actor Shine Tom Chacko was also arrested in a drug case after escaping from a hotel during a raid. PTI LGK KH