Noted Malayalam writer MT critical

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 20 (PTI) Noted writer and Jnanpith award winner MT Vasudevan Nair has been hospitalised in critical condition with a diagnosis of heart failure, according to the hospital authorities.

The 91-year-old is under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts, a medical bulletin issued on Friday by the hospital said.

"Currently, the patient is receiving intensive medical support, to optimize cardiac function and stabilize vital parameters. The medical team is closely monitoring the situation and providing the best possible care. Further updates will be provided as appropriate," it added.

He has been undergoing treatment for a while following age-related ailments, according to literary sources.

M T Vasudevan Nair popularly known as M T is a prolific and versatile writer in modern Malayalam literature, and screenplay writer and film director.

He has directed seven films and written the screenplay for around 54 films.

Recently, the Kerala government honoured him for his contributions to literature and film sectors.

He was awarded the highest literary award in India, Jnanpith, in 1995 for his overall contribution to Malayalam literature. PTI ARM ARM SA