Noted Malayalam writer Omchery N N Pillai passes away

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Renowned Malayalam playwright and writer Professor Omchery N N Pillai passed away in Delhi on Friday afternoon. He was 100 years old.

Pillai won multiple awards for his works, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Pillai, who was ailing, breathed his last at the St Stephen's Hospital here, according to a family friend.

He was born in Kerala's Kottayam on February 1, 1924 and was living in Delhi for decades.

In a condolence message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Pillai was an unparalled cultural icon of the southern state and an ambassador for Malayalees in the national capital. PTI RAM NSM RC