Noted personalities laud Swachh Bharat Mission's success

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Several noted Indian and global personalities, including Ratan Tata and Bill Gates, on Wednesday lauded India's success in improving sanitation with the Swachh Bharat Mission under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

They noted that the programme, which completed its 10th year on Wednesday, has significantly transformed India through improved sanitation and cleanliness.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Modi and commended the efforts of his government, highlighting the significant strides made by the country in achieving sustainable development goals through this "transformative" initiative, which mobilizes communities to promote a cleaner and healthier nation.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said India made huge strides in improving sanitation and hygiene under Modi's leadership. Its approach has served a model in community-driven programmes, he said, highlighting its "amazing" impact especially on the poor and women by mobilising people.

He said, "The mission's success is a testament to India's ability to drive meaningful change on a massive scale." The prime minister shared on X posts by these personalities.

World Bank president Ajay Banga said the programme has significantly transformed India through improved sanitation, achieving a remarkable milestone under Modi's "visionary" leadership.

Asian Development Bank president Masatsugu Asakawa commended Modi for spearheading the Mission, lauding it as a transformational campaign. The Asian Development Bank is proud to have partnered with India on this visionary initiative from the very start, he said.

Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata said the cleanliness campaign has benefitted millions, especially in the rural India, and congratulated Modi on its success.

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the programme has brought people's focus on cleanliness. PTI KR AS AS