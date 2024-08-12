Noted personalities lead rally demanding punishment for rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) A group of noted personalities led a rally in Kolkata on Monday, demanding action against the rape and murder of a female doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The rally began from College Square and concluded in Shyambazar.

"The brutal, savage torture of the woman medic indicates that more than one person was present when she was physically violated. We demand all those present during the crime be identified, arrested and put behind bars," said actor Riddhi Sen, who took part in the rally.

Actor Surangana Bandyopadhyay said, "It is not about just the brutal attack and murder of a woman in a hospital. It involves the safety and security of women everywhere. We demand justice for the victim and her family." Actor Kaushik Sen, actor Chaiti Ghosal and social activist-columnist Bolan Gangopadhyay were among the others who participated in the procession.

In a post on Facebook, actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay said, "We don't want to hear politically loaded statements. We need answers to every query, we need the strictest punishment for the culprit." The SFI held a demonstration at the Presidency University, demanding adequate steps for the safety of women in the state and punishment of "the real culprits".

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning.

A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case. PTI SUS SOM