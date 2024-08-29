Noted scholar A G Noorani dies at 94

Mumbai/Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Well-known scholar, prolific writer and legal luminary A G Noorani died at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 94.

Born Abdul Ghafoor Majeed Noorani in Mumbai on September 16, 1930, his death was widely mourned with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah remembering his work on matters of law and subjects like Kashmir, the RSS and the Constitution.

Noorani obtained his law degree from the Government Law College, Mumbai, and his legal career was illustrious, with a practice that spanned the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court.

He has authored a number of books, including 'The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012', 'Article 370: A constitutional history of Jammu and Kashmir' and 'The Destruction of Hyderabad', besides being a regular contributor as a columnist in various national and regional newspapers.

Noorani also authored the biographies of former President Dr Zakir Husain and Badruddin Tyabji, the first Indian to practise as a barrister of the High Court of Mumbai during British rule.

A regular visitor to Kashmir, Noorani defended National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah during his long period of detention and also appeared in the Bombay High Court for former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi against the DMK leader's main political rival J Jayalalitha.

Highly respected for his expertise on constitutional matters, Noorani's works also include extensive writing on matters pertaining to Indian Muslims, besides presenting numerous papers at seminars to educate audiences across the country about various issues.

The news of his death was widely condoled by the people across the country.

"Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," Abdullah wrote on X.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also took to X to condole Noorani's death and said "…Kashmir loses a true advocate and scholar".

"AG Noorani, a giant among scholars, has passed away. I learnt a great deal from him, from the constitution to Kashmir, to China & even the art of appreciating good food. May Allah grant him maghfirah," the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member Parliament Asadudin Owaisi wrote on X. PTI TAS/SP SKL IJT