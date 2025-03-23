Noted social worker, Gandhian Krishna Bharati passes away

Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Noted social worker and Gandhian Pasala Krishna Bharati passed away at her residence here on Sunday due to old age, sources said. She was 92.

Known for her work in promoting education among less privileged, especially Dalits, and donations to educational institutions and 'Goshalas' (cow shelters) and others, Krishna Bharati was born to Pasala Krishna Murthy and Anja Lakshmi who were well-known freedom fighters.

Krishna Murthy was an associate of Mahatma Gandhi, especially during his visits to coastal Andhra.

Krishna Bharati, hailed from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, chose to remain unmarried for life. She was born in a jail when her parents were incarcerated during the freedom movement, they said.

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Krishna Bharati's blessings when he visited Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district in coastal Andhra Pradesh in 2022.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of Krishna Bharati.

In a post on social media platform X, Naidu paid homage to Krishna Bharati, recalling her work for the promotion of education among the underprivileged. PTI SJR SJR ADB