Noted theatre director Prashanth Narayanan dies

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (PTI) Well-known theatre director and playwright Prashanth Narayanan died at a state-run hospital here on Thursday, industry sources said.

He was 51 and had been undergoing treatment for a lung-related ailment.

A prominent figure in the theatre world for over three decades, Narayanan directed around 60 plays.

He also scripted a large number of plays, many of which won the hearts of theatre lovers across language barriers.

The play titled "Chayamukhi," featuring noted Malayalam actors Mohanlal and Mukesh, further enhanced his popularity among the audience in the state.

Other popular plays directed by Narayanan include "Manikarnika," "Tajmahal," "Kara," and more.

Narayanan received several honours, including the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award for the best play script in 2003.

In his condolence message, Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan said the state has lost a talented artist who left his mark on the world of theatre over the last three decades.

Apart from his role as a director, Narayanan also made a significant impact as a columnist, teacher, actor, playwright, and more, he said.

The minister also specially mentioned about his plays "Chayamukhi," "Swapnam Vasavadathan" and "Manikarnika" in his message. PTI LGK SS