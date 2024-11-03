'Noteworthy effort': PM Modi hails Bhasha Gaurav Saptah being held in Assam

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah' being held in Assam, saying it is a noteworthy effort highlighting people's enthusiasm on Assamese being conferred classical language status.

Advertisment

A week-long programme to celebrate Assam's linguistic diversity commenced on Sunday, coinciding with the completion of a month of classical language status to Assamese.

Programmes are being organised across the state to honour the contributions made to Assamese language during the 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah'.

Tagging a post by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the initiative, Modi said on X, "Bhasha Gaurav Saptah is a noteworthy effort, highlighting people's enthusiasm on Assamese being conferred Classical Language status.

Advertisment

"My best wishes. May the programmes planned over the week deepen the connect between people and Assamese culture. I also urge Assamese people outside Assam to participate," the prime minister said.

On October 3, the Union Cabinet approved conferring the status of classical language to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali. PTI ASK KVK KVK