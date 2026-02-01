Nothing for common man, Bengal in Centre's 'Humpty Dumpty’ budget: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the Union Budget for 2026-27 as a “directionless and visionless Humpty Dumpty”, claiming that it had nothing to offer to the common man and her state.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, Banerjee also alleged that allocation for key sectors had been slashed in the Budget.

“This Budget is directionless, visionless, actionless and anti-people. It is also anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education and against the SC, ST and OBC... There is nothing on offer for Bengal... in the Humpty Dumpty budget," she said.

“Education funds and subsidy have been slashed, along with social security subsidy and fertiliser subsidy. This is a garbage of lies... of Himalayan incompetence. The economy will be totally derailed,” the CM claimed.

Banerjee asserted that the impact of the Budget was visible in the way the stock market reacted.

“The Sensex went down by over 1,100 points, the Nifty 50 went below 25,000. You can clearly see the impact,” she said.

“For West Bengal, what have they given (in the Budget)? Nothing. They talk big, but offer nothing,” Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, alleged.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in the coming months.

Referring to proposals related to infrastructure, Banerjee said the Centre “merely repeated” projects already announced.

“The freight corridor was mentioned in my Railway Budget in 2009. I had mentioned Dankuni and Amritsar. There has been no spending on this for the last 15 years,” she claimed.

“And, we have already announced six economic corridors. What they said about the three corridors is a lie,” the chief minister asserted.

Banerjee said “investment was already flowing” into projects such as the 'Jungle Sundari' economic corridor in Purulia.

“For this corridor, Rs 72,000 crore is going to be invested. Investors have shown interest to set up cement, coal, leather and steel units,” she said.

Claiming that Bengal was being financially deprived, the CM said, “Now, there is only one tax. What they are collecting from Bengal, they are not giving us our dues, which is more than Rs 2 lakh crore... Hence, they don't have any moral authority to run the government and destroy the country like this.” She also said that “systematic erosion” of institutions and sectors was taking place.

“They (the BJP) want to destroy the economic and constitutional structure of this country, including independent agencies, infrastructure facilities. The social structure, federal structure... all of these are vanishing,” Banerjee added. PTI SCH RBT