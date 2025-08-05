Nothing has changed in J&K; since scrapping of Art 370; statehood should be restored: Raut

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that nothing has changed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last six years since the abrogation of Article 370, and it is important that the Union Territory is accorded full statehood.

Even today people from the rest of India cannot buy land in J&K, the local youth have no jobs, and terrorism and violence have not stopped, the Rajya Sabha member told reporters in Delhi.

"Nothing has changed in Kashmir in the last six years. Even if the Indian Constitution is applicable in J&K, no work happens according to it. A government was elected there, but it has no rights. It has become a UT. It is important to give it full statehood," Raut said.

The provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution conferring a special status on Jammu and Kashmir were abrogated on August 5, 2019. PTI PR KRK