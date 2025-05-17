Nothing in Pakistan beyond Indian Armed Forces' reach: Manoj Sinha during visit to border area

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying there was nothing in the neighbouring country that was beyond the reach of the Indian Armed Forces.

Sinha made the remark while addressing army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"The whole world has seen the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces and then the enemy started pleading all over the world for a ceasefire. There is nothing in Pakistan that is beyond the reach of the Indian Army," he said.

The lieutenant governor highlighted India's global stature and also pointed out that the enemy was destroying humanity on the strength of debt.

"Our neighbour is bent on destroying humanity on the strength of debt. I think they must have learnt a lesson from the reply given by our brave soldiers. I salute your valour, bravery and devotion towards Maa Bharti and pray to god that, whenever such a crisis comes, the people should know that our country is in the safe hands of heroes like you," he said.

Sinha reviewed the security situation on the ground with army and police personnel.

He said the country was grateful to the armed forces for protecting lives and ensuring the sanctity of the borders with alertness, dedication, bravery and supreme sacrifice.

"I am confident that our jawans will firmly deal with any misadventure by the enemy," he added.

Later, in a post on X, Sinha said, "Reviewed (the) security situation on the ground with army and police officials. Interacted with our brave jawans in Tangdhar. They are standing tall, full of confidence and with determination to safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation." Sinha visited the border area in the Tangdhar sector and assessed the damage due to unprovoked heavy shelling by Pakistan. PTI SSB SSB SZM SZM