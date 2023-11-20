Nothing more important than dynastic politics, corruption for Congress: PM Modi

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress government in Rajasthan cannot think of anything except appeasement politics and wants to eradicate 'Sanatan'.

At an election rally in Rajasthan's Pali district, he asserted that Rajasthan needs a government which gives top priority to development, while for the Congress there is nothing more important than corruption and dynastic politics.

He also accused the Congress and its allies of having an anti-women mindset.

"Ever since the law giving reservation to women was passed, they have started a campaign against women. The leaders of the arrogant alliance have made very objectionable comments about our mothers and sisters," he charged.

The Bihar chief minister used derogatory words against women in the Assembly but no Congress leader said anything about this. "This is the real face of Congress, which the people of Rajasthan have recognised," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, had recently put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during intercourse. He had later apologised for his remarks.

Modi pointed out that the Bihar chief minister also used derogatory language against a former chief minister because he was from a very backward family.

“He insulted him because he comes from a very backward family, hence he took pleasure in insulting him. Congress does not have the wisdom to tell that it was wrong,” he said.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of turning a blind eye to incidents of atrocities against Dalits.

"Congress closes its eyes when it sees those committing atrocities against Dalits," he said.

"The Congress government here thinks of nothing except appeasement," he said and added that because of this policy, those with the mentality of riots and terrorism flourished in the state in five years.

He said the Congress and its allies want to destroy Sanatan.

“Destroying Sanatan means destroying the culture of Rajasthan,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin had stirred a row in September by alleging that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and it should hence be eradicated. He had also likened Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes.

Holding the Congress responsible for high petrol prices in the state, Modi said the review of the petrol prices will be done after the formation of the BJP government. Rajasthan, he said, was selling petrol at prices higher than the BJP-ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The prime minister said that during the Congress regime, tax used to be collected on income of Rs 2 lakh annually but now no tax is collected on income of upto Rs 7 lakh.

“Due to the reduction in direct tax, Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been saved,” he said.

Modi said if the price of mobile data was the same as during the time of the Congress government, one would have to spend Rs 5,000 more today on mobile data every month.

Today, the entire country is working day and night for the goal of development and Rajasthan will play a huge role in the heights India will reach in the 21st century.

"There is a need for a government in Rajasthan which gives top priority to the development of the state," he said.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.