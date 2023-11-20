Nothing more important than dynastic politics, corruption for Congress: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress government in Rajasthan cannot think of anything except appeasement politics and wants to eradicate sanatan dharma.

Ahead of the November 25 assembly polls in Rajasthan, the prime minister addressed rallies in Pali district and in Pilibanga in Hanumangarh district on Monday.

At the election rally in Pali district, he asserted that Rajasthan needs a government which gives top priority to development, whereas for the Congress there is nothing more important than corruption and dynastic politics.

He also accused the Congress and its allies of having an anti-women mindset.

"Ever since the law giving reservation to women (in Lok Sabha and state assemblies) was passed, they have started a campaign against women. The leaders of 'ghamandiya' alliance have made very objectionable comments about our mothers and sisters," he charged.

Prime Minister Modi has often targeted the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as "ghamandiya" (arrogant) alliance.

The prime minister said the Bihar chief minister used derogatory words against women in the assembly but no Congress leader said anything about this. "This is the real face of Congress, which the people of Rajasthan have recognised," he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, had recently put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during intercourse. He had later apologised for his remarks.

Modi said the Bihar chief minister also used derogatory language against a former chief minister because he was from a very backward family.

"...because he (the former CM) comes from a very backward family, hence he (Kumar) took pleasure in insulting him. Congress does not have the wisdom to tell (him) that it was wrong,” he said.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of turning a blind eye to incidents of atrocities against Dalits.

"Congress closes its eyes when it sees those committing atrocities against Dalits," he said.

"The Congress government here thinks of nothing except appeasement," he said and added that because of this policy, those with the mentality of riots and terrorism flourished in the state in the past five years.

He alleged that the Congress and its allies want to destroy sanatan dharma.

"Destroying Sanatan means destroying the culture of Rajasthan," he added.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin had stirred a row in September by alleging that sanatan dharma is against social justice and it should hence be eradicated. He had also likened sanatan dharma to the coronavirus and malaria.

Holding the Congress responsible for high petrol prices in Rajasthan, Modi said when the BJP forms the government, it will review petrol prices in the state.

In Rajasthan, he said, petrol was being sold at prices higher than in the BJP-ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The prime minister said that during the Congress regime, tax used to be collected on an income of Rs 2 lakh annually but now no tax is collected on income of up to Rs 7 lakh.

"Due to the reduction in direct tax, Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been saved," he said.

Modi said if the price of mobile data was the same as during the time of the Congress government, one would have to spend Rs 5,000 more today on mobile data every month.

Today, the entire country is working day and night for the goal of development and Rajasthan will play a huge role for India to attain a new height in the 21st century.

"There is a need for a government in Rajasthan which gives top priority to the development of the state," he said.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

In Pilibanga of Hanumangarh district, PM Modi said that corruption and nepotism were priority wherever the Congress is in power. Now it is also patronising drug smugglers in Rajasthan.

"Wherever Congress is in power, its priority is corruption and nepotism. Congress is never concerned about your needs. Now Congress is also promoting drug smugglers in Rajasthan," he said.

He said that this addiction "will destroy not only our children but also our future" and it will ruin every family.

"I assure you that as soon as the BJP government is formed here, such action will be taken against drug smugglers that even other people will shudder after hearing and seeing them," he said.

Talking about the "Cancer Train" -- called so as a large number of cancer patients travel in it - that runs to Bikaner from Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar, he noted that the train runs full and seats are not available in it.

"It is said that polluted drinking water is one of the reasons for the spread of cancer. I have also sent thousands of crores of rupees to Rajasthan under the Jal Jeevan Mission. But the Congress government here orchestrated a scam in this too and left you to drink poisonous water," he said.

Before 2014, PM Modi said, the money of honest taxpayers was looted in scams and the poor middle class got nothing and Padma awards were given to those who had access to people in power.

He said that on one side is the service spirit of the BJP government at the Centre and on the other side is the loot system of the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"Farmers, employees and businessmen of Rajasthan all paid taxes honestly. But in return they got dilapidated roads, streets, drains, lack of electricity and water, back-breaking inflation and unemployment," he said.

The money which should have been used for the welfare of the poor, middle class and farmers was looted by MLAs and ministers, he asserted. PTI AG SDA SMN SMN