Nothing new for people of UP in Budget: Cong

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' on Wednesday said the state's 2026-27 Budget was "directionless, disappointing and anti-farmer", alleging it offers nothing new for the people of the state.

Reacting to the Budget proposals, Mishra said the outlay of Rs 9.12 lakh crore was being projected as a big achievement through "statistical jugglery", but claimed that less than five per cent had been earmarked for new schemes.

"Out of Rs 9.12 lakh crore, only Rs 43,000 crore has been allocated for new schemes, which is highly disappointing. What can be achieved with this amount?" the Congress legislative party leader said.

She also questioned why only Rs 43,000 crore was set aside for new schemes when the government itself claimed revenue receipts of Rs 64,000 crore.

The Congress leader alleged the Budget was anti-farmer and said no special provisions had been made despite rising input costs and recurring shortages of DAP and urea. She also claimed that the promise of free electricity to farmers remained unfulfilled.

Mishra said unemployed youth had been "deceived" as there was no provision for minimum honorarium in outsourcing, despite earlier announcements by the government. She also alleged that no allocation had been made for enhanced honorarium and arrears for instructors as directed by the high court.

Voicing concern over the alleged neglect of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions, she said 37 backward districts fall in these areas and required special packages, which were missing in the Budget.

She also criticised the government for not making adequate provisions for health, education and public transport, and accused it of promoting privatisation in public services. The Budget, she said, was "silent" on women's safety and employment generation for youth.

On the fiscal deficit, Mishra questioned how the government planned to bridge a gap of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, alleging that it might resort to burdening the public.

Calling it the "final Budget" of the BJP government, she claimed the people of the state would bid it farewell in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented a Rs 9,12,696.35 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly, marking an increase of about 12.2 per cent over the previous year's outlay. PTI CDN DV DV