Nothing to do with Congress: Sam Pitroda on assault of India Today journalist in Dallas

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda on Friday said the Congress party had nothing to with the alleged assault of India Today journalist Rohit Sharma when the latter was interviewing him in Dallas. The incident occurred last week ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States.

Sharma was reportedly manhandled after asking Pitroda about Rahul Gandhi's stance on the attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus during an interview.

According to Sharma, his mobile phone was snatched, and he was coerced into deleting the interview footage.

In an exclusive interview with Rajdeep Sardesaid, Sam Pitroda expressed his unawareness of the incident at the time it occurred but promised a thorough follow-up.

"I am not aware of the incident...if something happened, will look into it," Pitroda stated.

"I will never support any attempt to muzzle the press," he added.

#EXCLUSIVE | "I am not aware of the incident...if something happened, will look into it": Indian Overseas Congress chief @sampitroda on India Today journo @DcWalaDesi heckled by Cong workers#NewsToday | @SardesaiRajdeep pic.twitter.com/bl1ajxZY8L — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) September 13, 2024

The BJP has accused Gandhi of double standards, highlighting his comments on the Constitution's endangerment under the current government while this incident suggests an intolerance towards critical journalism within his own party's ranks.