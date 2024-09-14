National

Nothing to do with Congress: Sam Pitroda on assault of India Today journalist in Dallas

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
New Update
Rajdeep Sardesai Sam Pitroda

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda on Friday said the Congress party had nothing to with the alleged assault of India Today journalist Rohit Sharma when the latter was interviewing him in Dallas. The incident occurred last week ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States.

Sharma was reportedly manhandled after asking Pitroda about Rahul Gandhi's stance on the attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus during an interview. 

According to Sharma, his mobile phone was snatched, and he was coerced into deleting the interview footage. 

In an exclusive interview with Rajdeep Sardesaid, Sam Pitroda expressed his unawareness of the incident at the time it occurred but promised a thorough follow-up. 

"I am not aware of the incident...if something happened, will look into it," Pitroda stated. 

"I will never support any attempt to muzzle the press," he added.

The BJP has accused Gandhi of double standards, highlighting his comments on the Constitution's endangerment under the current government while this incident suggests an intolerance towards critical journalism within his own party's ranks.

Sam Pitroda Rajdeep Sardesai Sam Pitroda interview India Today
Subscribe