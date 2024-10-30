Nothing to do with Pappu Yadav's statement against Lawrence Bishnoi, says wife Ranjeet Ranjan

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Wednesday said she or her family has nothing to do with the statement of her husband and Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, who has challenged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his threats to film star Salman Khan.

Advertisment

After the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia Rajesh Yadav, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, had declared on X that "if permitted by law", he would "finish off within 24 hours the entire network" of Bishnoi, who is alleged to have been behind the killing.

A few days later, he expressed solidarity with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is in the cross hairs of Bishnoi over 'killing' of blackbucks, which are held sacred by the community to which the jailed gangster belongs.

Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician, claimed that the caller was upset over his social media outbursts against Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail.

Advertisment

His wife Ranjeet Ranjan has said as far as giving opinion is concerned, "Pappu ji and I have different political careers and we have differences between us. For the last one-and-a-half or two years, we are also staying separately.

"Whatever statement he has made, my children or I have nothing to do with it," she said.

She termed the developments as a law and order issue and said the government should look into them.

Advertisment

"On his statement, my family or I have nothing to do with it," she asserted.

In a post on X, Pappu Yadav had also said after returning from Mumbai that he was unable to meet film Salman Khan as he was busy shooting away from the city.

"I wanted to reassure him that 'I am there'. I had a long conversation with him over the phone.

Advertisment

"He is fearless and brave, and has given the first priority to his work and humanity. I told him 'I am with you in every situation'," he had said.

Pappu Yadav later shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking enhanced security in view of a "threatening call from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang".

The Purnia MP shared with the media his two-page letter to Shah, copies of which have been marked to the chief minister of Bihar and other top officials in the state.

Advertisment

The letter, dated October 21, was made public on Monday when a section of the media also played an audio clip of the call from a purported aide of Bishnoi "made from a Dubai number".

Besides seeking upgradation of his 'Y'-category security cover to 'Z', Yadav also demanded "police escort" at all functions he attends across Bihar, warning "if I get murdered, the blame shall fall upon the Centre as well as the state government". PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS