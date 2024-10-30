'Nothing to worry': West Bengal govt allays concerns over resurvey for housing scheme

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) Allaying concerns among the people over a fresh survey for the housing scheme, the West Bengal government on Wednesday said there was no need to worry as double verification would be done before removing any names from the list of beneficiaries.

Chief Advisor to CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, said the resurvey was being done to find out if someone has already built a house or left the state.

"There are lakhs of people who are waiting to build their houses after getting funds from the Centre under Awas Yojana (Grameen). But they are unable to construct their houses because the Centre has stopped allocating funds. In this context, the state has decided to give them the entire money. For this reason, a resurvey of the existing list is being done," Bandyopadhyay said.

"This resurvey is to find out if someone has already built a house or left the state," he added.

Maintaining that there was nothing to worry about, Bandyopadhyay said those who would find a place on the list would get assistance to build their houses.

"They will get Rs 1.20 lakh from the state government. The survey will also make an estimation of the damage caused by the recent natural calamities of flood and cyclone," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant chaired a meeting with district magistrates on the issue.

He directed the DMs to conduct the resurvey with a "humanitarian approach", officials said. PTI SCH SOM