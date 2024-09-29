Nothing unusual in ADGP meeting RSS leaders, says Sangh leader Jayakumar

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 (PTI) RSS leader A Jayakumar, who had reportedly accompanied ADGP M R Ajithkumar, to private meetings with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leadership, on Sunday claimed that there was nothing unusual in it.

Jayakumar, who accompanied Ajithkumar to various meetings with the RSS leaders, including Dattatreya Hosable and Ram Madhav, said many IAS and IPS officers, including chief secretaries, had private meetings with the RSS leadership.

The meeting of Ajithkumar with the RSS leaders created a controversy in Kerala, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling party ally CPI and the opposition Congress.

As per media reports, Ajithkumar, a close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had offered an explanation to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) that he had met with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur last May, but clarified that it was a "personal visit".

However, following the controversy, the DGP had initiated a probe into the matter and recorded the statement of Ajithkumar, who is in charge of Law and Order, in connection with his private meetings.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Jayakumar said he came to know from TV channels that the DGP's office had issued a notice to him in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged meetings.

He said that he had met numerous personalities as part of his work in connection with the RSS.

"This is not the first time that an ADGP is meeting an RSS leader. Numerous IPS and IAS officers in service including chief secretaries had private meetings with the RSS leadership," Jayakumar said.

He said as a "sambark pramuk" of the RSS, he would continue meeting with prominent personalities. He also claimed that people would soon understand the details of the meetings.

Jayakumar also posted a picture of former President A P J Abdul Kalam offering flowers before a statue of RSS founder K B Hedgewar. PTI RRT RRT KH