Nothing wrong in Congress party seeking share in power: Praveen Chakravarty

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 7 (PTI) There is nothing wrong in seeking a share in power, All India Professionals Congress Chairman Praveen Chakravarthy said here on Wednesday and said he had called on TVK chief Vijay only once.

All these years the Congress party did not seek a share in power, but that does not mean it should never make that demand, he said speaking to reporters.

Only days ago Congress MP Manickam Tagore had said that it was time to debate power sharing. Congress leader and Killiyoor MLA S Rajeshkumar had said months ago that the party legislators and office bearers would urge the All India Congress Committee to persuade the DMK to accept "coalition government" and allot more seats to the party.

Asked whether the Congress party's chorus for power sharing has grown louder, Chakravarty wondered whether his party must not put forth the demand seeking power as it had not insisted on such an arrangement before.

"A party will grow only if it takes part in elections, contest seats, and shares power. Also, its future and that of these youngsters will be bright. There is nothing wrong in asking (power sharing). That is also their request," he said, pointing towards the large number of cadres clad in white shirts who were standing behind him.

To a query on his meeting with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay, he said, "I just met him once. Thats all." The reported meeting had created quite a buzz in the state political circles, prompting Congress to declare it was with its ally DMK.

Responding to a query about the recent visit by Home Minister Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu and whether the BJP would form a government in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections, he said, "for this question, our Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already responded in the Parliament. What did he say in the Parliament. The BJP will never, ever come to power in Tamil Nadu. We will take care of it." In December 2025, Chakravarty triggered a row by posting on X about Tamil Nadu’s "alarming" debt situation under the DMK government. He compared the state's debt to that of Uttar Pradesh, noting that in 2010, UP had over double TN's debt, but the southern state now leads with the highest outstanding debt and a high interest burden.

The remark, made in response to DMK MP Kanimozhi's claims of growth despite debt, drew sharp backlash from DMK leaders and fueled speculation of rifts in the alliance ahead of 2026 polls.