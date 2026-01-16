Nothing wrong in Congress seeking share in power: Sachin Pilot

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday defended the party's demand for a share in power in Tamil Nadu, saying every political party aspires to have a role in governance.

Pilot was accorded a rousing reception by the party cadres at the Chennai airport.

In his brief interaction with the media, the former Union Minister of IT and Telecom, said, "Every political party wants representation. I think there is nothing wrong in the Congress cadres asking for it so that they can help the people of Tamil Nadu. Whatever happens in future, the BJP and the NDA will never find a foothold in Tamil Nadu politics." He added that the DMK government has performed well and earned public approval. "The government has done a good job and people have liked their performance." Pilot was responding to questions on the demand by Tamil Nadu Congress for a share in power if the DMK-led alliance wins the Assembly election due in March-April this year.

Recently, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had said it was time to debate a "share in power", while the Congress Legislatue Party leader and MLA S Rajeshkumar had also pitched for a coalition government.

However, DMK leader and Minister I Periyasamy ruled out the possibility of a coalition government, saying CM M K Stalin was firm on not sharing power with alliance partners.

Describing the Tamil Nadu Congress as 'very strong' here, Pilot said the party has a substantial vote share in Tamil Nadu and has always worked with interests of the people in mind. "We have worked together, the government (DMK) has done a good job." Reiterating his criticism of the BJP and NDA, Pilot said they would not succeed in Tamil Nadu despite repeated attempts to build a political narrative. "I think no matter how much the BJP and the NDA try they will never succeed in Tamil Nadu," he said.

He underlined that the Congress party remains committed to fighting these forces (BJP and the NDA) with its allies.

"We have been united and in the future also, the Congress party and all the alliance partners will defeat the BJP and the NDA", he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH