Nothing wrong in holding Palestine flag, says Karnataka Minister

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Sep 19 (PTI) Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Thursday said there was nothing wrong in holding the Palestine flag as, he claimed, the Central government has extended its support for a Palestinian state.

He said shouting slogans hailing other countries was wrong.

There were reported incidents of waving of Palestinian flags during the Milad-ul-Nabi procession on Monday in Chitradurga, Davanagere and Kolar in Karnataka.

Also, six minors were apprehended in Chikkamagaluru after a video of them allegedly riding two-wheelers holding the Palestinian flag surfaced on social media platforms.

"Central government itself has given support to Palestine, the Central government has declared that we are supporting Palestine. Just because someone held the flag, the BJP is making it a big issue. If someone says 'jai' (hailing) to another country it is wrong, he is a traitor and should be hanged, but there is nothing wrong in holding a (Palestinian) flag, according to me," Khan said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister said: "As they (Centre) announced support (to Palestine), the flag was held. Or else why would anyone hold the flag?" To a question about the BJP alleging the involvement of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in the recent violence at Nagamangala town in Mandya district, Khan said two persons whose native is Kerala have been arrested by police in connection with the incident, but "they are local as they are settled there." "50 years ago, from their father's time, they settled there (Nagamanagala). They have Aadhaar, voter card and BPL card, they are local now. The BJP has no issue... In our country anyone can settle in any state...they are settled here, they have a house, they are locals, Kannadigas now," he added.