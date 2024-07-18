Nothing wrong in waving Palestinian flags: CPI(ML) Liberation

Patna, Jul 18 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of cases lodged against persons in Bihar and elsewhere for waving Palestinian flags.

Addressing a press conference here, the Left leader also said he disapproved of INDIA bloc partners like RJD president Lalu Prasad turning up at the wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son.

"We demand withdrawal of all cases filed against those who have waved the Palestinian flag in Bihar and other parts of the country. India recognises Palestine and the policy has continued under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, those people cannot be accused of any wrongdoing," said Bhattacharya.

At least four incidents of waving the Palestinian flag have come to light across Bihar in the last few days, including during Muharram processions on Wednesday.

In the adjoining Jharkhand, a similar incident has evoked outrage from the BJP and Vishva Hindu Parishad which has threatened a stir in protest. One person was arrested and another was detained in Dumka in this connection.

However, the CPI(ML) Liberation leader said, "Flags of Palestine are being waved as a sign of solidarity with the people of Gaza where close to 2 lakh lives have been lost in the military action by Israel. India has never shied away from backing Palestine. A reason why a Palestinian embassy exists in New Delhi." The Left leader also minced no words in criticising allies like Lalu Prasad and his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav for attending the wedding of Anant Ambani in Mumbai last week.

"In our view, they should have avoided going there. We are opposed to crony capitalism. Our political programme is along that line. We cannot be seen rubbing shoulders with business tycoons," said Bhattacharya.

"The pre-wedding functions were a vulgar display of wealth. An airport was allowed to receive international flights, in violation of norms. On the wedding day, a busy road was made out of bounds for commuters. We, in INDIA bloc, are highlighting the growing economic disparity. Those of our allies who chose not to be a part of the demonstration of wanton corporate power, deserve our salute," he added, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also flayed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh where the police have controversially asked owners of fruit stalls, put up across the route for "Kanwar yatra", to display their owners' names, in a move that is being seen as aimed at pushing Muslim sellers out of business during the Hindu pilgrimage season.

"This is a clear-cut case of discrimination on the basis of religion. This is against the Constitution," Bhattacharya alleged.

Training his guns at the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, the CPI(ML) Liberation leader, whose party has of late achieved considerable success in the state, said, "We will join the INDIA bloc’s state-wide demonstrations planned on Saturday." "Growing incidents of crime and an alarmingly high number of bridge collapses in recent past call the bluff of Nitish Kumar. Besides the stir on July 20, we will raise the issues at the assembly session next week," said Bhattacharya.

"Also, the state government is going back on its promise of help to families, identified in the caste survey, as among the ones surviving on less than Rs 6,000 a month. No such family is being given a certificate of income by the administration. In August, our party will be carrying out a three-day stir to highlight this anomaly," said the CPI(ML) leader.