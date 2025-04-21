Notice issued over mosque construction without approved map in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) The district administration here on Sunday issued a notice to the caretaker of a mosque allegedly constructed without an approved building map in a city colony, officials said.

The notice addressed to Shahid Malik, the caretaker of the mosque in KGN Colony under the jurisdiction of Nagar Kotwali police station, seeks a reply by May 1, City Magistrate Vijay Vardhan Tomar told reporters.

"The mosque was built without getting the construction map approved," the magistrate said.

Following the issuance of the notice, the mosque has been locked and prayers have been suspended, its administrators confirmed.

However, the magistrate said the administration is currently seeking a clarification and has not ordered the closure of the mosque.

According to local residents, the mosque has been in use for nearly eight years, with regular prayers being held five times a day.