Notice issued to singer Neha Singh Rathore in Varanasi case over remarks on PM Modi

Varanasi (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have issued a notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore in connection with a case registered in 2025 over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Thursday.

Lanka police station in-charge Rajkumar Sharma said a case was registered against Rathore in 2025 on charges of making derogatory comments about the prime minister.

"A notice has been issued to her on Wednesday as part of the process of filing the chargesheet in the case," he said.

Reacting to the development, Rathore posted on the social media platform X that after being summoned by the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, personnel from the Lanka police station in Varanasi had also reached her residence.

"The amount of effort and speed being used to harass me, I wish the same effort and speed had been shown in delivering justice to the daughter from Patna," she wrote, adding, "This is how daughters are being 'saved'-shame." Police maintained that the notice was issued strictly in accordance with legal procedure related to the case registered in 2025.

Additionally, Rathore is separately being investigated by the Lucknow police following a complaint filed against her over a social media post on the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The FIR in the case was lodged on April 27, after which Rathore challenged it in court, getting an interim protection against arrest from the Supreme Court on January 7. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL