Notice served to Army soldier over child's death due to suffocation in car in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A lance naik of the Army has been served notice for arrest in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl allegedly due to suffocation in a locked car here, police said on Wednesday.

The local Kankerkhera police served the notice to Naresh, a Lance Naik in the Army, under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, which states that "any police officer may without an order from a Magistrate and without a warrant, arrest any person to prevent such person from causing the evidence of the offence to disappear or tampering with such evidence in any manner".

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred on October 30, when Naresh, a resident of Rajesh Enclave in CIH Meerut Cantonment, allegedly took Somveer Punia's three-year-old daughter from outside her home without informing her parents.

Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he left the child alone in the locked car with the windows shut while he went to a liquor shop. The girl's death allegedly due to suffocation led her father, Somveer Punia, to file a complaint on November 5, the police official said.

Based on the complaint, the Kankerkhera police registered a case against Naresh under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, the official said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Singh said both the parties are members of the military and live in adjacent floors in the Rajesh Enclave Army Colony in Kankerkhera.

Asked why the complaint was filed five days after the incident, Singh said the families had initially tried to resolve the matter privately, given their neighbourly relationship.

The wanted accused, Naresh, son of Karamchand from Himachal Pradesh and currently residing in Rajesh Enclave, CIH Meerut Cantonment, has now been served a notice, following directives from the Supreme Court and the Human Rights Commission, he added. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS