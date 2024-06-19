Notice to Culture Ministry, ASI over monument inaccessibility

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has issued a notice to the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India over inaccessibility of the Isa Khan Tomb for persons with reduced mobility and wheelchair users.

The notice comes in response to media reports highlighting the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in accessing the historic site in Delhi.

The Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has directed the Ministry of Culture and the ASI to file comments on the matter.

The notice, citing Sections 75 and 77 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, addresses the inaccessibility of the Isa Khan Tomb for persons with reduced mobility and wheelchair users.

The chief commissioner has asked the ministry and the ASI to submit their comments and relevant documents within 30 days.

Failure to comply may result in the case being disposed of ex-parte. The notice emphasizes adherence to the provisions of the Act and other statutory requirements.

The letter to the ministry references several key sections of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, emphasizing the government's obligation to ensure equal access and non-discrimination for persons with disabilities.

Section 3 of the Act mandates the appropriate government to guarantee the right to equality, life with dignity, and respect for the integrity of persons with disabilities. It also requires steps to create an inclusive environment and provide reasonable accommodation.

Section 29 highlights the need for measures to promote cultural participation and recreational activities for persons with disabilities. This includes making art and cultural sites accessible, supporting disabled artists, and ensuring participation in various cultural and recreational activities.

Additionally, Section 40 mandates the Central Government, in consultation with the Chief Commissioner, to formulate accessibility standards for public facilities.

These standards, notified by the Ministry of Culture and incorporated into the RPwD Rules, 2017, detail guidelines for making cultural sites accessible.

The notice also invoked Section 45, which requires all existing public buildings to be made accessible within a specified period.

It mandates the formulation of an action plan to ensure accessibility in essential services such as health centres, schools, and transportation hubs.