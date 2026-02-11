Notices in revenue cases can now be served through email

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet has approved an amendment to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, making service of notices through email legally valid in revenue proceedings.

The decision is aimed at expediting disposal of land-related cases, officials said.

The proposal, moved by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, was cleared at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

With the amendment to Section 230 of the Code, a notice sent to a party's officially registered or provided email ID will now be deemed to have been validly served.

At present, notices for revenue hearings are required to be served either through personal delivery or by post. Delays often occur due to non-receipt of notices, incorrect or untraceable addresses, or refusal to accept service, leading to repeated adjournments.

According to the government, around 12,000 land-related cases are pending at the secretariat level. "The issue of non-receipt of notice has been one of the main reasons for prolonged pendency in revenue courts. With email service now legally valid, the justice delivery process in revenue matters will become faster and more reliable," said Bawankule.