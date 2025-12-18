Notices issued to 24 premises, five shut down during fire safety inspection: Delhi Home Minister

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday said that 24 out of the 74 premises inspected for fire safety compliance -- including restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs -- were found to be lacking.

He added that five establishments were ordered to be shut down for serious violations.

The Delhi Fire Service has initiated comprehensive fire safety inspection drive in restaurants, hotels and clubs across the capital, following the Goa fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives.

The exercise has been undertaken considering the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities as well.

During the inspection, all fire prevention and safety arrangements were thoroughly examined.

This includes checking the functionality of firefighting equipment, availability and accessibility of emergency exits, and compliance with building by-laws.

Sood said until Wednesday, a total of 74 premises, including restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs, have been inspected.

Of these, 45 premises were found to be compliant with fire safety norms, while 24 were found non-compliant, and notices were issued to them.

Directions have been issued to close five premises due to serious violations.

With increased public footfall in restaurants, hotels and clubs during the festive season, strict adherence to fire safety norms becomes essential, he said.

Sood said this special inspection drive by the Delhi Fire Service is well-planned and fully in accordance with the rules. Establishments found ignoring fire safety norms are being proceeded against as per law, including closure where required, he added.

The minister emphasised that this action is not punitive in nature, but preventive and in the larger public interest.

He appealed to all owners and operators of commercial establishments to conduct regular checks of fire safety equipment, ensure proper training of staff to handle emergency situations, and strictly comply with all statutory requirements.

Sood added such inspection drives will continue in the future to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure that citizens can celebrate festivals in a safe and secure environment across the national capital. PTI SLB PRK PRK