Notices issued to civic hospital staff after woman dies due to denial of timely ambulance service

Thane, May 7 (PTI) In the wake of the death of a critically-ill woman patient at a civic hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, the civic authorities have issued show-cause notices to the staff at the medical facility, and assured strict disciplinary action against those found responsible.

Savita Birajdar, 43, who was in a critical condition after suffering from a paralytic stroke and brain haemorrhage, died on Monday at the Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan East operated by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation as an ambulance driver did not act in time to shift her to another hospital, her family members alleged on Tuesday.

She was made to wait for nearly five hours at the hospital due to the reluctance of the ambulance driver, they said.

In the wake of the incident, Kalyan Dombivli civic commissioner Abhinav Goyal issued show-cause notices to the hospital's doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and administrative staff.

"It is deeply unfortunate that a woman lost her life in a municipal hospital due to the lack of basic ambulance services. We have issued show-cause notices to all concerned personnel at the hospital and they have been asked to submit their written explanations. These statements will be thoroughly investigated, and if found unsatisfactory or misleading, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible parties," he said.

The commissioner paid a surprise visit to the hospital in the morning and took a review of the functioning.

The death of the woman patient triggered public outrage.

Political leaders visited the hospital and the municipal headquarters, demanding immediate action against those responsible for the administrative lapses.

Former corporator Mahesh Gaikwad said, "Six to seven municipal doctors are engaged in administrative tasks like tender processes while patients are left without medical attention." There is now a growing demand for these doctors to be reassigned to patient care in municipal hospitals and health centres, he said.