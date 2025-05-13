Notification for fresh recruitment in Bengal schools soon: WBSSC

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) will soon issue a notification for recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff following a Supreme Court order, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The apex court on April 3 invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and -aided schools in West Bengal, calling the entire selection process of the SSC in 2016 "vitiated and tainted".

Later, the top court directed the state government to initiate a fresh recruitment process by May 31 and complete it by December 31.

It had also instructed the SSC and the state to file a compliance affidavit detailing the initiation of the recruitment process by the deadline.

"The school education department has fine-tuned the draft of the new notification to start the process of new recruitment in consultation with us. Once the government gives the final nod, we will issue the notification. It is only a matter of days," the senior SSC official said.

SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar earlier said the Commission will issue the notification for conducting the recruitment test afresh, and all 22 lakh teaching and non-teaching aspirants who had written the papers in 2016 can again apply if they produce the valid documents.

The SSC is also sending the full list of vacant seats to the department in a day or two, he said.

In another development, a group of teaching and non-teaching staff has decided to gherao the education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan on May 15 demanding that the state take up the issue of their permanent reinstatement with the Supreme Court.

It was announced by the 'Deserving Teaching-Non-Teaching Employees Forum' spokesperson Chinmoy Mondal.

Around 100 members of the Forum have been on a sit-in before Bikash Bhavan for the past two days.