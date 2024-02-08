Notification issued for 3 RS seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) The formal notification for election to the three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha was issued on Thursday, marking the beginning of the process for filing of nominations.

As per the notification, the polling will be held on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm in Odisha Assembly premises and the counting of votes will be conducted on the very day at 5 pm.

The last date for filing of nominations is February 15, the notification said, adding that the election process will be completed before February 29.

Three MPs, two from the ruling BJD - Prashant Nanda and Amar Patnaik and BJP's Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will complete their tenure in the Rajya Sabha in April this year necessitating the conduct of fresh elections to fill up the vacant posts, an official said.

In the 2019 Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling BJD supported Vaishnaw.

As per the present strength in the Odisha Assembly, BJD has 111 MLAs (three expelled) while BJP has 22 members and 9 lawmakers belong to Congress. The House has one Independent MLA and a MLA from CPI(M). PTI AAM AAM RG