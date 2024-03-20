Notification issued for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, no nominations filed

Guwahati, Mar 20 (PTI) The notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls encompassing five constituencies in Assam was issued on Wednesday, an election official said.

These constituencies - Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur - are slated for polling on April 19.

The official said no nominations were filed on the first day.

Elections for the 14 constituencies will be conducted over three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.

While five constituencies each will go to the polls in the first and second phases, voting will be held in four seats in the third phase.

The deadline for filing papers for the first phase is March 27, with nomination scrutiny scheduled for March 28, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature set for March 30.

Prominent candidates likely to be in the fray for the first phase include Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh, facing off against the United Opposition Front of Assam's (UOFA) Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Additionally, Lok Sabha's deputy leader of the opposition, Gaurav Gogoi, is anticipated to contest against sitting BJP MP Topon Gogoi from Jorhat, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is poised to challenge former Congress MLA Roselina Tirkey in Kaziranga.

Other prominent candidates include sitting BJP MP Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur and the party's Behali MLA Ranjit Dutta in Sonitpur.Counting of votes for all seats is scheduled for June 4.

In the outgoing House, the BJP held nine seats, Congress three, and AIUDF and an independent one each. PTI DG DG MNB