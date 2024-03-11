Notification of CAA rules PM Modi's attempt to 'salvage' his sinking ship: CM Stalin

Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to "salvage his sinking ship" by notifying the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in an attempt to gain political mileage.

In a social media post, Stalin said the BJP government's "divisive agenda" has weaponised the Citizenship Act, turning it from a "beacon of humanity" to a "tool of discrimination" based on religion and race.

It "betrayed" Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils and thus sowed "seeds of division", he further said.

Despite staunch opposition from democratic forces like the DMK, the CAA was passed with the support of BJP's "stooge" the AIADMK, Stalin said.

Fearing a backlash from the people, the BJP had kept the law in cold storage till now, he further alleged.

After the DMK came to power in 2021, the Tamil Nadu government passed a resolution in the legislative assembly urging the union government to repeal the CAA to safeguard the nation's unity, uphold social harmony, and protect the ideal of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

"Now, as elections loom, Prime Minister Modi seeks to salvage his sinking ship by cynically resurrecting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, exploiting religious sentiments for political gain," the chief minister posted on social media platform X.

"However, the people of #INDIA will never forgive the BJP for unleashing this divisive #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and their spineless lackeys, the ADMK (sic), who shamelessly supported it. People will teach them a befitting lesson," Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK, further said on X. PTI VGN ANE