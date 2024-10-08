Notification of neighbouring states on immigrants may impact Manipur: CM

Imphal, Oct 8 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that notifications by neighbouring states of Nagaland and Mizoram regarding immigrants might have an impact on Manipur and officials were alerted to prevent illegal entry of people.

The Nagaland government has recently issued a notification stating that in determining who are legal settlers, the base year is 1963 for several communities and 1940 for another, Singh said on the sidelines of a programme here.

He said that the Mizoram government has also issued an order that those who came to that state after 1951 cannot purchase land there.

“These developments may have an impact on us as a neighbouring state. So, I have directed my officials to remain alert so that no illegal immigrants can enter Manipur," the chief minister said.

The Nagaland government had recently issued a notification for the enumeration of the people and their direct descendants from Garo, Kuki, Kachari and Mikir (Karbi) and Nepali/ Gorkhas settled in Kohima district.

The enumeration would be held for Garo, Kuki, Kachari and Mikir (Karbi) people who settled in Kohima district before December 1, 1963. The cut-off date for for Nepalis/Gorkhas is December 31, 1940.

Singh had earlier said in a social media post that "in response to the detection of illegal migrants in our neighbouring states, I want to assure you that the Government of Manipur has proactively taken measures to safeguard the state against potential influx." "We have heightened vigilance at key entry points, particularly Mao Gate and Jiribam, to prevent any illegal migration that could disrupt our social fabric and security," Singh had said.

Meanwhile, responding to media queries on election results in Haryana, the chief minister claimed that the BJP always works with the people at the grassroots level while Congress does that for creamy layers.

The trends for the Haryana assembly elections show that the Congress is headed for a shock defeat.

“Impossible becomes possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to thank our leaders for working tirelessly for the nation. I hope the BJP will form the government in Haryana," Singh said. PTI COR NN