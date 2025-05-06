Notify local body elections in Maharashtra: SC to state poll panel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra state election commission to notify local body elections in the state within four weeks.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said the contentious issue of OBC reservation in local body polls of Maharashtra will be as it existed prior to the 2022 report.

The bench fixed a timeline for concluding the local body polls and asked the state panel to conclude it in four months and granted liberty to the state election commission (SEC) to seek more time in appropriate cases.

The bench said the outcome of Maharashtra local body elections would be subject to decisions in pending petitions before apex court.

On August 22, 2022, the top court had directed the SEC) and the Maharashtra government to maintain the status quo with regard to the poll process to the local bodies in the state.