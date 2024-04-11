Notifying free bus service only for Muslim women on Eid is violation of Model Code of Conduct: Jai Ram Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 11 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that notifying free bus service to Muslim women on the festival of Eid is gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation had on April 6 issued a notification, allowing free travel to Muslim women in the ordinary HRTC buses within the state on the occasion of Eid.

The facility would be provided to all Muslim women from sunrise to sunset on production of a valid identity proof, the notification said.

Talking to the media persons here, the former chief minister said that such notification during election days is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Election Commission should take note of it.

Thakur said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is adopting the policy of appeasement.

He claimed that the BJP was sure to win all the four Lok Sabha seats and all the bye elections of Vidhan Sabha in the state and asserted the fall of the Congress government in the state was imminent. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS