Notorious chain-snatcher wanted in 55 cases held from Thane district

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) Crime Branch officials arrested a notorious criminal out on bail from Thane district against whom a staggering 55 cases of chain snatching had been registered in various cities, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Police recovered stolen gold chains collectively valued at Rs 3.13 lakh from the accused, identified as Ghulam Ali alias Nadar Sartaj Jafri (40).

Crime Branch unit V officials from Wagle Estate in Thane city utilised a combination of intelligence and technical inputs to nab Jafri, a resident of Ambivili, Kalyan, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shekar Bagde.

A senior police inspector said 45 cases of chain snatching had been pending investigation against Jafri at different police stations in Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, and Thane districts in Maharashtra and at some locations in Gujarat since 2015.

Jafri, who was out on bail when he was arrested, committed ten chain snatchings, he said.

Jafri operated alone. His modus operandi involved targeting victims on his motorbike and swiftly snatching their chains. PTI COR NSK