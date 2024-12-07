Notorious cow slaughterer nabbed after gunfire encounter in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) An alleged cow smuggler was shot at and arrested by police in a confrontation in an area under the Lohia Nagar Police Station early Saturday, a law enforcement spokesperson said.

The incident happened when a team led by local SHO Vishnu Kumar, deployed to check on suspicious vehicles in Narheda village, got a call that some people were going to slaughter a cow near a graveyard.

Police responded to the tip-off and challenged the unknown men, who opened fire at the team and were shot at in retaliation.

One of the two, Nadeem alias Bhura, 28, was shot in his leg, while the other, Asif, managed to disappear into a forest nearby.

A siege has been laid to nab him too, police said.

Nadeem was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Nadeem is a notorious cow slaughterer with several cases against him in Meerut's Lohianagar and Lisadi Gate police stations.

A country-made pistol and some cow slaughtering equipment found in his possession were seized, police said. PTI COR NAV VN VN