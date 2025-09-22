Notorious criminal, 3 associates arrested in Bihar's Siwan district

Patna, Sep 22 (PTI) The Bihar Police have arrested a notorious criminal and three of his associates from Siwan district, and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said on Monday.

In a joint operation with the district police, personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) nabbed the four from Siswan area on Sunday, an official statement said.

The arrested persons have more than 50 criminal cases registered against them, including those of murder, extortion and land-grabbing, police said.

Several pistols and live cartridges, besides six four-wheelers, were recovered from their possession by the personnel, they said. PTI PKD RBT