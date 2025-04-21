Notorious criminal among two arrested in Jammu, pistol recovered

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons, including a notorious criminal, were arrested in Jammu city on Monday, and a pistol with live rounds and a dagger were recovered, officials said.

A police team during a routine checking intercepted a scooty on the Fourth Bridge, they said, adding that a pistol with a live round was allegedly recovered from Aniket Mottan alias Babblu of Bishnah, and a sharp-edged weapon was allegedly recovered from his associate Aniket Dutta of Bakshi Nagar, they said.

During sustained questioning, both allegedly confessed that they were on their way to kill a notorious rival from the city area, and they were driven by personal grudges, they said.

The arrest of Babblu also turned out to be a major success, as he was "indirectly involved" in the Greater Kailash (Jammu) dacoity case, where he had allegedly destroyed crucial evidence and had been on the police radar since then, they said.

In this regard, a case has been registered at the Nowabad police station. PTI AB MNK MNK