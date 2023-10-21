Notorious criminal arrested in Jammu, booked under Public Safety Act

Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) A notorious criminal accused of several violent crimes was arrested here under the stringent Public Safety Act, police said on Saturday. Mohd Yaqoob alias Yuka alias Lambu, a resident of Sarore village, was named in 14 FIRs registered at various police stations in Jammu and Samba districts between 2018 and 2023, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Yaqoob was arrested by a team of the Bishnah Police on the outskirts of Jammu and lodged at the Kot Bhalwal Jail under the Public Safety Act.

“Yaqoob is a history sheeter and was involved in various acts of violence such as attempt to murder, assault, stabbing, snatching and had spread a reign of terror among the peace loving people of the area. His arrest warrant under the PSA was issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu,” he said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. PTI TAS AS TAS VN VN